Bartlett Regional Hospital appoints new chief financial officer

A former chief financial officer for Bartlett Regional Hospital will return to the role next month.

The hospital announced Thursday that Joe Wanner, who previously worked as Bartlett’s CFO and controller, will start Nov. 15.

“I am excited to return to Juneau and Bartlett,” Wanner said in a statement. “There are so many remarkable people that make this organization great. I look forward to working with the team to help ensure exceptional care to the residents and visitors of Southeast Alaska.”

Most recently, Wanner has been the CFO and chief operating officer at Wallowa County Health Care District in Enterprise, Oregon. That organization includes a 25-bed hospital, four clinics and a senior living center.

Wanner has moved back and forth between Juneau and Oregon jobs since 2011, when he became Bartlett’s controller. He then served as Wallowa’s CFO from 2013 to 2017, went back to Bartlett for a year as CFO, then returned to the Oregon job.

Wanner replaces Sam Muse, who resigned in August after a year on the job for personal reasons. Former hospital CEO David Keith also retired this summer.

Their announcements came immediately after board member and doctor Lindy Jones said staffing and management problems were leading to inadequate care of behavioral health patients.

In August, the hospital’s board appointed Nathan Rumsey as acting CEO. Rumsey had been the hospital’s executive director of business development and strategy.

Then, in late September, the board selected Ian Worden as the interim CEO. Bartlett spokesperson Erin Hardin said Worden is set to start as CEO on Oct. 30.