Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

In this newscast:
- Governor Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski toured the Juneau neighborhoods that experienced record-breaking flooding earlier this week. Now, residents are beginning to recover and assess the damage, and city and state officials are working together to figure out next steps.
- The U.S. Interior Department says it reviewed over a million pages of federal records to produce a two-volume report on Native boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland released the second volume last month. The report also makes recommendations –that include apologies to communities for forcibly taking children from their homes to assimilate them — as well as programs that offer healing through language and culture.
- Southeast Alaska has almost a full week of sunshine ahead, but those blue skies will be slightly dingy with smoke from wildfires in Canada.