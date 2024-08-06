Resources for Juneau residents affected by glacial flooding

For the second year in a row, Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier let loose a torrent of water that rushed downstream and into riverside neighborhoods during the night Monday.

The full extent of the damage is still unknown as water continues to recede, but no serious injuries or deaths were reported. Here are some of the local resources available to assist families and individuals affected.

Find information about the City and Borough of Juneau’s response here. The city is organizing debris collection. Send questions, report issues or express concerns by emailing floodresponse@juneau.gov.

Fuel spills should be reported to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation spill line at 1-800-478-9300 or by using the form online.

Capital City Fire/Rescue posted that free sump pumps are available to residents who experienced flooding.

The United Way of Southeast Alaska is coordinating with local partners to provide assistance and recruiting volunteers interested in helping out.

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has set up an emergency shelter for tribal members and providing other forms of support.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.