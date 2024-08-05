Live updates as annual glacial outburst flooding impacts Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley

Update, 5 p.m.

The City and Borough of Juneau is strongly advising residents along the river to evacuate their homes if they live in one of the areas most likely to experience flooding.

The water level is now expected to crest as high as 15.7 feet around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Original story

Glacial outburst flooding in the Mendenhall Lake and River is underway, and flood waters are expected to crest at near-record levels around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The City and Borough of Juneau will work with Capital City Fire/Rescue and the Juneau Police Department to issue voluntary evacuation orders for neighborhoods that might take on water as flood waters continue to rise.

Deputy City Manager Robert Barr said the city is preparing a temporary shelter at Floyd Dryden Middle School, which will open up at 8 p.m. Monday evening.

“It’s probably just going to be for a single night, because we expect based on forecasting that very quickly after the peak the river will start to fall,” he said. “We should see water off of the streets by 7 a.m. tomorrow.”

Last year, emergency evacuations only applied to Marion Drive, though many other neighborhoods were affected by flooding. Officials say residents west of Riverside Drive should move important belongings to higher ground and be prepared to spend the night somewhere else.

“It’s hard to make those calls, and make those decisions about where to recommend evacuations,” Barr said. “We really do also rely on the people in those neighborhoods to be paying attention and making their own decisions.”

The Mendenhall Campground was evacuated Sunday evening. Low-lying areas there have taken on water from Mendenhall Lake.

Alaska Electric Light and Power cut off power to the campground as a precaution, and they’re anticipating more outages as flooding continues. Homes on View Drive will likely lose power sometime before 4 p.m. Monday. Any neighborhoods that lost power during last year’s flood should be prepared to lose it again.

Juneau Animal Rescue is offering emergency boarding for pets in need, as space allows. Those looking to drop off their pets can contact Animal Control and Protection at 907-789-6997 to learn more.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to secure their heating oil tanks as part of their flood preparation. Oil drums and propane tanks were swept away during last year’s flood, which posed a pollution threat.

Homeowners should close fuel tank connections, elevate piping and anchor tanks to prevent them being carried away.

People are encouraged to limit vehicle traffic around the Mendenhall River to allow smooth evacuations and emergency response.

Some roads and trails have already been closed, including the Diamond Park Pedestrian Bridge, Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail), the Airport Emergency Vehicle Access Road and Airport Dike Trail and Skater’s Cabin Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.