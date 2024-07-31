KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, July 31, 2024

In this newscast:

  • Nearly a dozen residents testified in front of the Juneau Assembly Monday night calling for more accountability from local law enforcement in the wake of a deadly shooting.
  • Tickets for parking violations in Juneau’s city-owned downtown facilities are about to get a bit more spendy. That’s because the Juneau Assembly voted to bump up the price of parking fines in an attempt to deter repeat offenders.
  • The Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Thursday announced a surprise fishing closure in one of Bristol Bay’s sockeye salmon districts. As KDLG’s Meg Duff reports, this closure may have been the first time that a Bristol Bay fishery was shut down explicitly because of illegal fishing.

