Newscast – Wednesday, July 31, 2024

In this newscast:
- Nearly a dozen residents testified in front of the Juneau Assembly Monday night calling for more accountability from local law enforcement in the wake of a deadly shooting.
- Tickets for parking violations in Juneau’s city-owned downtown facilities are about to get a bit more spendy. That’s because the Juneau Assembly voted to bump up the price of parking fines in an attempt to deter repeat offenders.
- The Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Thursday announced a surprise fishing closure in one of Bristol Bay’s sockeye salmon districts. As KDLG’s Meg Duff reports, this closure may have been the first time that a Bristol Bay fishery was shut down explicitly because of illegal fishing.