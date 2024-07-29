Eaglecrest board to interview candidates for general manager this week

Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area has some big plans underway, and they’re looking for a new leader to help bring them across the finish line.

On Friday, the Eaglecrest Board of Directors will hold a public meeting at City Hall to interview two finalists for general manager. And on Saturday, skiers will get a chance to chat with the candidates at a meet and greet at the Eaglecrest Lodge.

This comes after the ski area’s previous manager of seven years was abruptly asked to resign by the board in late May.

Both finalists are from out of state. According to the city’s human resources director Dallas Hargrave, the city received 17 applications for the position.

Craig Cimmons is the director of the Ski & Ride School at Jay Peak Resort in Vermont. He’s held the position since 2012. According to the city, he’s also held various roles related to ski and snowboarding education, environmental education and adventure recreation.

Cimmons holds a Bachelor of Adventure Recreation from Green Mountain College.

Julie Jackson Piper is the recreation manager for the City of Richland, Washington. She’s been in that role since 2018. Before then, she was the aquatics manager for the City and Borough of Juneau, and the youth and community outreach coordinator and snow sports school supervisor at Eaglecrest.

Piper holds a Bachelor of Science in Ski Area Business Management from Northern Michigan University.

The interviews on Friday will be held in the Assembly Chambers. The first one will start at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 3:30 p.m. The board will head into executive session with each candidate during a portion of the interviews.

Saturday’s meet and greet is from 10 a.m. to noon. And, on Monday, the board will also hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the lodge to consider the finalists in executive session.

The public can submit comments about what they think of the finalists to eaglecrestboard@juneau.gov.