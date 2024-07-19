KTOO

Crime & Courts | Juneau | Public Safety

Alaska State Troopers released the name of one officer involved in the shooting of a Juneau man

by

Caution tape blocks off an area of downtown Juneau after witnesses say police shot a man on July 15, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

The name of one of the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of a man in downtown Juneau earlier this week has been released. 

Alaska State Troopers released the name of Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sergeant Branden Forst on Thursday. Forst was among several officers who fired their weapons during a confrontation with Steven Kissack on Monday. 

Videos of the incident appear to show five officers with guns drawn and pointed at Kissack when he was shot. 

Forst is a 12-year veteran of the Wildlife Troopers stationed in Juneau.

Meanwhile, the Juneau Police Department says it won’t release the names of its officers involved until early next week, in accordance with department policy.

Forst and the Juneau police officers who fired their weapons have all been placed on administrative leave, following the policies of both agencies.

The shooting is being investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations to determine if lethal force was necessary. The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will then independently review the findings.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

NAMI Juneau offers mental health resources to witnesses of downtown shooting

People who witnessed Monday’s deadly police shooting in downtown Juneau are carrying a lot of emotions — anger, confusion and grief, to name a few.

Community expresses sadness and anger at vigil for Juneau man killed by police

Kissack was unhoused, and he and his fluffy dog Juno were familiar faces to those who live and work downtown.

UPDATE: Local man shot by police in downtown Juneau dies from injuries

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation identified 35-year-old Juneau resident Steven Kissack as the man involved in the incident.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications