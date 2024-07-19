Alaska State Troopers released the name of one officer involved in the shooting of a Juneau man

The name of one of the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of a man in downtown Juneau earlier this week has been released.

Alaska State Troopers released the name of Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sergeant Branden Forst on Thursday. Forst was among several officers who fired their weapons during a confrontation with Steven Kissack on Monday.

Videos of the incident appear to show five officers with guns drawn and pointed at Kissack when he was shot.

Forst is a 12-year veteran of the Wildlife Troopers stationed in Juneau.

Meanwhile, the Juneau Police Department says it won’t release the names of its officers involved until early next week, in accordance with department policy.

Forst and the Juneau police officers who fired their weapons have all been placed on administrative leave, following the policies of both agencies.

The shooting is being investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations to determine if lethal force was necessary. The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will then independently review the findings.