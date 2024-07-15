Newscast – Monday, July 15, 2024

In this newscast:
- A landslide in downtown Juneau displaced at least seven people in the Strasbaugh Apartments building late Sunday morning amid heavy rain.
- A federal judge in Juneau sentenced two members of a Washington state family who sold over 1 million dollars of fake Alaska Native art in Ketchikan.
- In the wake of five police shootings in Anchorage in less than two months, the Party for Socialism and Liberation-Anchorage is pushing for the city to establish an independent police review board to increase transparency and accountability.
- The wet weather that drenched much of Southeast Alaska over the weekend is expected to persist through tomorrow morning.