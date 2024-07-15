KTOO

Gardentalk | Juneau

Garden Talk: Community and youth gardening opportunities abound in Juneau

by

A Discovery Southeast camper creates an observational drawing of the fireweed growing in the garden bed at Kaxdigoowu Héen Elementary School in June 2024. (Photo courtesy of Discovery Southeast)

Joel Bos is a local master gardener who divides his time between his business, working as a naturalist with Discovery Southeast, and serving on the board of directors for Juneau Community Garden.

For this week’s Garden Talk, Bos spoke with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac about outdoor programs for kids — and about how anyone can get involved in community gardening.

Much of Bos’s work is centered around the Juneau Community Garden in the Mendenhall Valley — work he describes as standing on the shoulders of Juneau’s gardening giants.

“The folks who laid the foundation and are still working on the board and are still maintaining the gardens are just heroes in our community,” he said. “If you haven’t been out to the Montana Creek Road community garden, you should check it out. It’s the closest thing we have to a farm here in town.”

Discovery Southeast campers weeding around potato plants in one of the charity plots at Juneau Community Garden in June 2023. (Photo courtesy of Discovery Southeast)

Bos also works to introduce children to gardening through Discovery Southeast’s free and payment-optional programs. 

“They’ll get to explore the gardens, they’ll get to see everything that’s growing, they’ll get to taste, they’ll get to help weed and maintain the plots,” Bos said. “Sometimes they get to harvest and we donate the produce to charity.”

This summer’s camp openings have already filled, but interested youth can get involved through after-school programming this fall or next summer’s camps.  

For Bos, watching Discovery Southeast campers get settled and comfortable in these natural settings is rewarding. 

Discovery Southeast campers harvesting kale plants to taste and bring home to their families from the Kaxdigoowu Héen Elementary School garden on June 27th, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Discovery Southeast)

“Every once in a while you can get this moment where every kid is working and every kid is quiet and every kid is silently weeding or looking at an insect or just touching a flower pedal,” he said. “It’s just kind of this magical moment.”

You can join the Juneau Community Garden plot waitlist online at juneaucommunitygarden.org. Bos says it usually takes about a year for the waitlist to turn over. You can learn more about Discovery Southeast’s year-round youth outdoor program offerings on their website, discoverysoutheast.org. 

Bos suggests that people interested in getting involved with Juneau Community Garden come out for the 29th Harvest Faire on Aug. 19, where they can buy locally grown produce for a good cause, meet other gardeners, and explore the three-acre garden.

Chloe Pleznac

Morning Edition Host, KTOO

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Garden Talk: What exactly is a master gardener? And how do I become one?

If you’ve listened to Garden Talk before, you’ve heard the term “master gardener.” But what do they do?

Garden Talk: The solstice marks an important milestone in the growing season

Buyarski says gardeners should be “pulling weeds, pulling weeds, and pulling some more weeds.” 

Garden Talk: Companion planting in Southeast Alaska, with zucchinis

Companion planting is a technique gardeners can use to increase their yield, boost soil fertility, and reduce weeds and pests.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications