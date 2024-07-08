Newscast – Monday, July 8, 2024

In this newscast:
- Dozens of jobs previously cut from the Juneau School District due to a lack of funding are now being added back for the coming school year,
- Cool, rainy weather over the long holiday weekend aided firefighters working to contain wildfires around the state,
- The Alaska Marine Highway System’s proposed winter ferry schedule has just one ferry serving Southeast Alaska’s main route, and it leaves some communities out,
- North Pacific sablefish are a single genetic population, according to a new study published last month through NOAA fisheries