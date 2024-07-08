KTOO

Newscast – Monday, July 8, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Dozens of jobs previously cut from the Juneau School District due to a lack of funding are now being added back for the coming school year,
  • Cool, rainy weather over the long holiday weekend aided firefighters working to contain wildfires around the state,
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System’s proposed winter ferry schedule has just one ferry serving Southeast Alaska’s main route, and it leaves some communities out,
  • North Pacific sablefish are a single genetic population, according to a new study published last month through NOAA fisheries

