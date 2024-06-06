KTOO

Alaska Native Arts & Culture | Celebration | Juneau

Photos: Dancers make a Grand Entrance to Celebration 2024

by

Amiah Johnson sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 6, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

More than 1,500 Indigenous dancers from across Southeast Alaska filled Willoughby Avenue and Centennial Hall for the Grand Entrance Procession of Celebration 2024 on Wednesday. 

The procession marks the kick-off of the four-day Celebration festival in Juneau — a biennial gathering that honors and uplifts the culture of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian people.

Throughout the coming days, there will be dances, cultural demonstrations and art markets and exhibits. 

Here are some images from the grand entrance. Click on any photo for a slideshow view.

Disclaimer: KTOO 360TV is contracted to produce television and online video coverage of Celebration.

