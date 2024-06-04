Newscast – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

In this newscast:
- Last week, an Alaska Coach Tours bus backed into a totem pole at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, and drove off. Witnesses called the museum to report the accident. There’s minimal damage to the pole and city engineers made sure it was stable. But for the son of the man who carved the 57-year-old totem pole, the accident was a reminder of what this piece means to him and his father’s legacy.
- Naomi Michelson shares her reflections on the practice of respectful harvesting for this week’s Garden Talk.