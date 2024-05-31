Celebration returns next week to uplift Indigenous culture in Juneau

The beloved festival known as Celebration returns to Juneau next week.

Since its inception in 1982, the biennial gathering has brought Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian people together in the capital city to celebrate their cultural survival and share it with the general public.

It’s hosted by the Sealaska Heritage Institute. This year, it will happen from Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8. But the unofficial kickoff happens Tuesday, when traditional canoes — or yaakw — land at Douglas Boat Harbor and Auke Recreation Area.

The heart of the four day event is dancing. Performances will basically be going on all day, every day.

This year’s event promises almost 1,600 dancers from 36 dance groups, including the lead dance group Dakhká Khwáan Dancers or “People of the Inland,” a Lingít group from Whitehorse, Canada.

They’ll head up Wednesday evening’s grand entrance parade with drumming and singing

In addition to dance, the festival features a Native food contest, a daily Native art market, an Indigenous fashion show, a regalia review and brand-new Chilkat robes on display.

There will also be an art exhibit at the Walter Soboleff Building and evening film screenings at Gold Town Theater.

Events are happening across town at Centennial Hall, Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, the Sealaska Heritage Institute Arts Campus and the Alaska State Library.

Áak’w Rock will also host Indigenous music events on Friday and Saturday and a multi-generational art show opens Wednesday at Alaska Robotics Gallery.

The full schedule of official Celebration events can be found on Sealaska Heritage Institute’s website.

