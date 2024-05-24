Newscast – Friday, May 24, 2024

In this newscast:
- A group of paddlers from Kasaan prepare for a 10-day, over 250-mile journey to Juneau for Celebration in canoes they carved themselves, making stops in communities like Wrangell and Petersburg along the way.
- Alaskans looking to invest in solar panels or other renewable energy infrastructure for their homes will likely have some new options in the next few years. The state is setting up a new so-called “green bank” that aims to help Alaskans keep their power costs down and speed the transition to renewable energy.
- A Kotzebue police sergeant has resigned after making racist comments on social media.