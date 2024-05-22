Only incumbents seek Juneau’s legislative seats as deadline approaches

The deadline to file to run for one of Juneau’s seats in the Alaska Legislature is fast approaching. But, just a little over a week out, only incumbent lawmakers have done so.

Juneau has one seat in the Alaska Senate, currently filled by Jesse Kiehl, and two seats in the Alaska House of Representatives, filled by Sara Hannan and Andi Story. All three are Democrats who first took office in 2019 following the 2018 election.

Kiehl represents Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Gustavus and Klukwan. Story represents parts of the Mendenhall Valley, Haines, Skagway, Klukwan and Gustavus. Hannan’s seat represents downtown Juneau, Douglas Island, Thane, Lemon Creek and parts of the Mendenhall Valley.

Both Kiehl and Hannan have officially registered to run for reelection. Story has filed a letter saying she intends to. No other candidates have filed paperwork indicating they’re running.

In the most recent legislative session, which ended last week, all three lawmakers were pretty busy. They all were strong supporters of increasing education funding – an issue that dominated the session.

Kiehl also sponsored a bill to ban harmful “forever chemicals” in firefighting foams and was a major proponent for another that put more guardrails around the state’s property assessment process. Both bills passed the House and Senate by wide margins and are on the way to Gov. Mike Dunleavy to be signed into law.

Story also sponsored bills that passed both bodies. One adds several Indigenous languages to Alaska’s list of official languages, among other actions. Another requires safety ladders at public harbors.

Hannan sponsored a few bills as well, including one that sought to ban licensed practitioners from performing “conversion therapy” and another to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products. Neither passed before the session ended.

The last day to file to run for state office is June 1. The statewide primaries will take place in August.