Newscast – Wednesday, May 22, 2024

In this newscast:
- One Juneau inventor hopes to tap into the power of the ocean with a small tidal generator that’s poised to hit the market next year,
- Alaska’s governor could soon sign a bill into law that would establish a task force to look into the economic crisis facing the state’s seafood industry, but one legislator said leaders missed an opportunity to give tribes a greater voice,
- Suzanne LaFrance declared victory in Anchorage’s mayoral race, a week after voting ended in the runoff election