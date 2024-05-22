Newscast – Wednesday, May 22, 2024

KTOO

  • One Juneau inventor hopes to tap into the power of the ocean with a small tidal generator that’s poised to hit the market next year,
  • Alaska’s governor could soon sign a bill into law that would establish a task force to look into the economic crisis facing the state’s seafood industry, but one legislator said leaders missed an opportunity to give tribes a greater voice,
  • Suzanne LaFrance declared victory in Anchorage’s mayoral race, a week after voting ended in the runoff election

