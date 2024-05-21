KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, May 21, 2024



In this newscast:

  • Security footage posted online shows Anchorage police killing an armed man last week, but a witness who owns the camera says her footage contradicts what officers say happened in the lead up to the shooting,
  • The first Alaska woman has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences,
  • The remote village of Golovin is the subject of a new documentary that shines a light on the unique hardships experienced living on the Western Alaska coast,
  • A Homer man died Sunday morning after being attacked by a moose

