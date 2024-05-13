KTOO

Newscast – Monday, May 13, 2024



In this newscast:

  • Alaska lawmakers passed a bill last week that adds several Indigenous languages to Alaska’s official list of languages,
  • One People Canoe Society visited Wrangell in early spring to teach residents how to make traditional Lingít paddles. This class was the kickoff for the Journey to Celebration, where a group of paddlers will canoe from Wrangell to Juneau at the end of May and early June,
  • Tongass Voices: Rebecca Hsieh on intertwining community and art with Head in the Clouds Collective

