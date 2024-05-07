FBI arrests man in Juneau after stabbing multiple people on cruise ship

The FBI arrested a cruise ship employee in Juneau on Tuesday afternoon, the day after he allegedly stabbed multiple people with scissors aboard the Norwegian Encore.

Ntando Sogoni, 35, of South Africa was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

In an interview, FBI Public Affairs Officer Chloe Martin said the agency continues to investigate the case.

“This was an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to other passengers,” she said.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice and a criminal affidavit filed in federal court, cruise ship employees noticed Sogoni trying to deploy a lifeboat while on the ship late Sunday night. Ship security then brought him to the ship’s medical center for an assessment.

It’s there early on Monday morning that authorities say Sogoni physically attacked a security guard and nurse in an examination room. He then moved to a different room where he grabbed scissors and stabbed a 75-year-old woman who was being examined, along with two other security guards.

Officials say the injuries were not life-threatening.

Sogoni was later detained and held in the ship’s jail before his arrest upon arrival in Juneau Tuesday.

Authorities say location data provided by the crew of the Norwegian Encore shows the ship was outside the jurisdiction of any U.S. state at the time the incident took place.