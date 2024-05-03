Newscast – Friday, May 3, 2024

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling on lawmakers to pause their efforts to address a court ruling that threatens the state’s homeschool system. But, the Superior Court judge ruled Thursday evening that the ruling would remain on hold only through this June. The court also rejected Dunleavy’s broad interpretation of his ruling.
- Sitka’s Tourism Task Force adopted cruise tourism recommendations including reducing “peak days” engaging with the visitor industry and establishing a permanent commission to take it’s place.
- Anchorage mayoral candidates Dave Bronson and Suzanne LaFrance faced off in a debate hosted by Alaska Public Media and in the Anchorage Daily news. The two sparred over competing ideologies and priorities.