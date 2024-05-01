High speed internet is on its way to Hoonah

The city of Hoonah may have high-speed internet soon, thanks to a federal award and some help building infrastructure.

Hoonah Indian Association won a broadband bid from the Federal Communications Commission in 2020, thanks to a program that allowed rural tribes to get licenses. To keep the license, high-speed internet will have to reach 80% of Hoonah’s population in just a couple of years — a timeline set by the FCC.

Chris Cropley with Tidal Network — the broadband service run by the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska — said the provider will first need to do some calculations.

“Believe it or not, counting leaves with satellites — and trees and buildings and everything in between that you could think of — to build a computer model to show us how we hit that 80%?” Cropley said.

Cropley said the new broadband could bring better telehealth to Hoonah — and just make the community a more practical place for people to live. The community, like much of Alaska, has never had consistently fast and reliable internet.

“It means that they can move back to Hoonah and work from Hoonah because of remote work,” Cropley said. “They can get a higher quality education.”

He said it could also bring Hoonahʼs cultural knowledge to the rest of Southeast Alaska.

“How many great cultural resources do we have in Hoonah that are — right now — maybe not being shared with the world?” Cropley said. “Whether it’s language or art, how many different cultural resources could we share virtually from Hoonah?”

If the city doesn’t meet the FCC’s timeline for the bid, the awarded spectrum could go back out to auction.