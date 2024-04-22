Juneau mayor’s husband dies in accident in Arizona

The husband of Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon died in a motorcycle accident in Arizona on Sunday, according to the city.

Greg Weldon was 60 years old and a longtime Juneau resident. The Weldons have two adult children and owned Glacier Auto Parts together.

City Manager Katie Koester said Deputy Mayor Michelle Hale will step in as acting mayor while Beth Weldon cares for her family.

The city’s release said the mayor and her family request privacy, but people can offer condolences through the city manager’s office.