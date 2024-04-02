KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, April 2, 2024



In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau has negotiated a conceptual agreement with cruise lines that could limit the number of daily passengers that come off their ships and into Juneau,
  • It’s also moving forward with a plan to relocate its seasonal campground to a different site further from downtown,
  • The House Finance Committee is working through its latest draft of the state budget, after lawmakers rejected a roughly $3,500 PFD Thursday,
  • The Southeast Regional Health Consortium is suing the United States for over $8 million it claims it is owed for indirect costs in 2016

