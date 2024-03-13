Newscast – Wednesday, March 13, 2024

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board has decided to stick with its previously adopted school closure plan,
- Humpback whales are often considered a conservation success story. The species was near extinction just 50 years ago — today, tens of thousands of humpbacks call the North Pacific home. But climate change may be stunting the species’ recovery. A new study using artificial intelligence shows that Alaska’s humpback population has dropped more than 30% in a decade,
- A hydroelectric project on Admiralty Island over 40 years in the making has won federal funding for construction