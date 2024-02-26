KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • More than 100 people gathered in downtown Juneau Saturday afternoon for a rally to urge city and state officials in Alaska to support a ceasefire in Gaza,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy cast doubt on the future of a bill that would boost state education funding and implement other reforms on Monday,
  • The Mat-Su School Board has decided to remove a romance novel from library circulation after complaints that it is inappropriate for children,
  • A diesel fuel spill at a fuel storage facility in the coastal village of Kwigillingok now poses a threat to the Kwigillingok River which feeds into the Kuskokwim Bay

