Newscast – Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

In this newscast:
- More than 100 people gathered in downtown Juneau Saturday afternoon for a rally to urge city and state officials in Alaska to support a ceasefire in Gaza,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy cast doubt on the future of a bill that would boost state education funding and implement other reforms on Monday,
- The Mat-Su School Board has decided to remove a romance novel from library circulation after complaints that it is inappropriate for children,
- A diesel fuel spill at a fuel storage facility in the coastal village of Kwigillingok now poses a threat to the Kwigillingok River which feeds into the Kuskokwim Bay