U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan addressed a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday.

The Alaska Legislature has a tradition of inviting the congressional delegation to deliver an address in Juneau during the legislative session. Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke last week and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola will speak on Monday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

Watch live Gavel Alaska coverage of legislative addresses here or on KTOO 360TV or listen live on KTOO 104.3 FM or your local public radio station.