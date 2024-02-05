Newscast – Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

In this newscast:
- Last month was officially Juneau’s snowiest January, and second snowiest month, on record at 76.8 inches,
- Jeffrey Fultz, a chiropractor who allegedly assaulted more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care, appeared in person in court for the first time since 2021 last month,
- Alaska school districts are facing unprecedented challenges in hiring and turnover, school administrators told lawmakers today,
- A Harvard study on charter schools has been driving conversations at the state Capitol about ways to improve Alaska’s schools.