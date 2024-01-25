Visitors to Juneau’s emergency cold weather shelter climb as temperatures drop

More than 60 inches of snow has fallen in Juneau during the last two weeks. That’s made it harder for people to get to the city’s emergency cold weather shelter in Thane.

Dave Ringle is executive director of Juneau’s St. Vincent de Paul chapter, which operates the shelter. He said the number of people staying there has increased as temperatures have dropped.

“Our numbers increased dramatically at the start of the new year,” he said. “We went from averaging 42 to averaging 52 people a night starting Jan. 1.”

A van usually drives downtown throughout the night to pick up people and take them to the shelter. But the snow made that impossible at times.

“We’ve had some nights where the van was unable to be unstuck,” he said.

On those nights, Juneau police and CARES sleep off center staff have stepped in to help.

“On nights when it’s been really bad, they’ve been the ones on the lookout,” Ringle said. “They find people who are unsheltered and find the right places for them.”

Some warming shelter guests have continued to walk there despite the weather. Ringle said St. Vincent de Paul will accept donations of reflective vests and tape at their Teal Street office. They’re also accepting blankets and food that’s easy to distribute and prepare, like fruit snacks, granola bars, instant noodles and fresh produce.

Ringle said homeless service providers have been able to connect some people to housing this week, but there aren’t enough affordable options in Juneau to fully meet the demand.

This year’s Point-in-Time count will happen on Tuesday. It’s part of a nationwide effort to count the number of people experiencing homelessness and connect them to services.

The count will take place at Juneau’s shelters, including Family Promise, the Glory Hall and Shéiyi X̱aat Hit Youth Shelter. Teams will also visit camps to meet people and distribute toiletries, clothing and other supplies.

Resurrection Lutheran Church will also host a breakfast on Tuesday morning at 7 as part of the count.