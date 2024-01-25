KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

In this newscast:

  • The roughly 5 ft. of snow that’s hit Juneau in the last two weeks has made it harder for people to get to the city’s emergency cold weather shelter in Thane,
  • The Juneau animal shelter says a review of its 40-year old facility found problems, and they hope to build a new facility,
  • An exhibit at the Anchorage Museum that spotlights the history of Filipino Americans in Alaska was defaced last week,
  • Producers in the HBO series “True Detective: Night Country” consulted Nome residents to get insights and feedback for the show

