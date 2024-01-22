Newscast – Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

In this newscast:
- Less than a week after Juneau got buried under nearly 30 inches of snow, a second storm is triggering school closures, clogging roads and running plow drivers ragged,
- Juneau school leaders say the district’s budget crisis will require major changes to how it operates and the district’s superintendent presented three school closure models to the school board this weekend,
- The Alaska House of Representatives removed Rep. David Eastman from its Judiciary Committee in a near-unanimous vote today,
- The school in Little Diomede reopened this morning after months of remote classes. The school building closed in November after it was struck by the partially collapsed city building