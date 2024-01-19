KTOO

Juneau | Local Government

City asks Juneau drivers to move cars for Friday night snow plowing

by

Juneau drivers parked in certain areas downtown must move their cars by 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, or be towed. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

Juneau drivers parked in certain areas downtown must move their cars by 8 p.m. Friday or be towed.

The city is removing snow from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday from stretches of Fifth, Sixth and Eighth Streets along with East Street, Gold Street and Basin Road. 

The city is asking drivers to remove vehicles from the following areas:

  • Basin Road, from Eighth Street to Sixth Street
  • Eighth Street, from Basin Road to Gold Street
  • Gold Street, from Eighth Street to Fourth Street
  • Sixth Street, from Main Street to Gold Street
  • East Street, from Sixth Street to Fifth Street
  • Fifth Street, from Gold Street to East Street

Any cars parked there after 8 o’clock tonight will be towed to the Whittier Street parking lot by Centennial Hall.

A map from the city shows where drivers should avoid parking on Friday night. (Courtesy of the City and Borough of Juneau)

