City asks Juneau drivers to move cars for Friday night snow plowing

Juneau drivers parked in certain areas downtown must move their cars by 8 p.m. Friday or be towed.

The city is removing snow from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday from stretches of Fifth, Sixth and Eighth Streets along with East Street, Gold Street and Basin Road.

The city is asking drivers to remove vehicles from the following areas:

Basin Road, from Eighth Street to Sixth Street

Eighth Street, from Basin Road to Gold Street

Gold Street, from Eighth Street to Fourth Street

Sixth Street, from Main Street to Gold Street

East Street, from Sixth Street to Fifth Street

Fifth Street, from Gold Street to East Street

Any cars parked there after 8 o’clock tonight will be towed to the Whittier Street parking lot by Centennial Hall.