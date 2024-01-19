City asks Juneau drivers to move cars for Friday night snow plowing

Juneau drivers parked in certain areas downtown must move their cars by 8 p.m. Friday or be towed.
The city is removing snow from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday from stretches of Fifth, Sixth and Eighth Streets along with East Street, Gold Street and Basin Road.
The city is asking drivers to remove vehicles from the following areas:
- Basin Road, from Eighth Street to Sixth Street
- Eighth Street, from Basin Road to Gold Street
- Gold Street, from Eighth Street to Fourth Street
- Sixth Street, from Main Street to Gold Street
- East Street, from Sixth Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street, from Gold Street to East Street
Any cars parked there after 8 o’clock tonight will be towed to the Whittier Street parking lot by Centennial Hall.