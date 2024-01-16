KTOO

Juneau police are seeking help finding a teenager missing since Wednesday

15-year-old Gabriel Regan has been missing since Wednesday. Photos courtesy of Destiny Panamera.

Juneau Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Gabriel Regan. The boy’s mother, Destiny Panamera, says he’s been missing since Wednesday. 

“I haven’t been sleeping, and I feel crazy,” she said. “I don’t know what else I can do. I just keep feeling like I’m gonna get a bad call.”

Regan is 6’2 and 200 pounds. Panamera last saw him wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket, tan jogger pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Panamera said people have contacted her to tell her they’ve seen him. She said anyone who does see him should call the Juneau police. 

Krag Campbell with the Juneau police said they’ve been trying to locate Regan for a few days.

“We’ve been following up on locations where he’s been seen,” he said.

But police have yet to make contact with Regan. Panamera said she can’t help but worry about him. 

“I wish that he knew how much I love him,” she said.

Any sightings of Regan can be reported at 907-586-0600. Anonymous tips can be made through Juneaucrimeline.com.

