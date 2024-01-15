KTOO

Juneau’s avalanche danger is high after 20 inches of snow over the weekend

Snow dusts trees on a mountain in Juneau on Nov. 30, 2023. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

Juneau’s urban avalanche advisory is “high” on Monday, as a winter storm that dumped more than 20 inches of snow over the weekend is expected to continue through the evening.

The advisory says that avalanche activity is likely, with the potential for large snow slides. Avalanche country should be avoided for the next several days. But Tom Mattice, the city’s emergency programs manager, says avalanches are not likely to hit houses for now. 

“It could get into the urban perimeter. We could see powder clouds come through the neighborhood, we could see a random avalanche get out,” Mattice said. “But in general, I think that we’re still safe in the urban environment.”

According to the advisory, the snowfall came with warming temperatures. That created an “upside down” snowpack, with very cold, light snow on the bottom and heavier snow on top. And that snowfall came after a cold snap that created icy crusts on the existing snowpack.

Light, cold snow typically doesn’t bond well with the existing snowpack, which means it could give way and trigger an avalanche. 

“Right now, we have a couple of icy layers down deep in the snowpack — just really weak snow crystals,” Mattice said. “Now we’ve loaded them to a tremendous degree over the last couple of days. And the question is, how much can they take?”

The advisory said avalanche danger will likely decrease after the storm wraps up, and colder temperatures should help stabilize the mountain snowpack — but that people living in avalanche zones should keep checking the urban avalanche advisory web page for updates.

