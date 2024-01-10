Beloved Juneau basketball coach honored in memorial on the court

George Houston spent a lot of time in the gymnasium at Yadaa.at Kalé Juneau-Douglas High School over the course of his life – first as a student in the 60s, then as a gym teacher and eventually for 30 years as a basketball coach.



He died in October. In December, the gym was named after him. At a memorial on Monday, former players and friends shared his legacy.

Groups of teenagers sat with their teammates in the bleachers. Adults sat in folding chairs on the court. Everyone wore the school colors – black and red.

One by one, people who loved George Houston told stories about him. Like former Olympian and NBA player, Carlos Boozer Jr.

“Outside of my family, Coach was the first person that believed in me,” Boozer told the crowd. “I had a crazy obsession with basketball. I met somebody who had a crazy obsession with basketball.”

Boozer said Houston would leave him phone messages during his NBA games.

“He’d be like, ‘Great game, 25 points, and 10 rebounds. But that really wasn’t Crimson Bear defense,’” he said.

Houston’s longtime friend, Jeff Kemp, said he was picturing Houston in his usual spots in the gym.

“He would be embarrassed and sheepish with the amount of people that were here tonight honoring him and celebrating his life,” he said. “And I can see him now, peering right outside that old office door right there, thinking, ‘How the hell can I get out of here?’”

Houston played basketball at JDHS as a student. In 30 years of coaching, he led teams to two state championships. Though he retired in 2006, he was still on the court most days helping out up until last summer.

Former Juneau schools superintendent Bridget Wiess grew up with Houston and witnessed his skill as a coach.

“George could have gone a lot of places to coach, at a lot of higher levels. But he was so committed to Juneau, and the kids of Juneau,” she said. “Arenʼt we the lucky ones?”

Weiss said Houston inspired her to be the kind of leader he was.



“Think about George, what he was to you, and be that for somebody around you,” she said.

Houstonʼs niece Jeannie Wolfe organized the memorial. She’s a teacher now, too.

“George was family, right? First and foremost. And then as I heard more and more stories, I learned that he was more of a legend,” Wolfe said.

The service ended with a student band — the Radio Flyers — playing Neil Young’s Harvest Moon. It was Houston’s favorite song.