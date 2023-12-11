Newscast – Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

In this newscast:
- State education officials say the Juneau School District can keep more than $2 million in supplemental funding it got from the city. But a potential amendment to state code could restrict how Juneau covers costs outside the classroom,
- Alaska spends a lot of money on education – roughly 40% more than the national average per student. But research presented by the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Institute of Social and Economic Research suggests that number doesn’t tell the whole story,
- A team of researchers have been given almost $2 million to see if seaweed in Southeast Alaska is absorbing rare earth elements