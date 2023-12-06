Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Wrangell has suspended the search for 12-year-old Derek Heller, who is the only person left missing from the Nov. 20 disastrous landslide,
- Juneau residents have until Christmas day to provide input on the potential environmental impacts of the city’s proposed compost facility,
- Using old recordings, Lingít language experts are documenting and compiling hand gestures used by birth speakers that have meaning in the context of the language
- In a recent presentation to the Sitka Chamber of Commerce the director of the UAA Center for Economic Development, explained that Alaska ranks 45th out of all states in per capita new housing construction, building about 2 new units per thousand people on average