Juneau man missing since Saturday found safe inside assisted living facility

A Juneau man who was reported missing Saturday from Riverview Senior Living was found alive in the building’s attic on Monday.

Alaska State Trooper Luke Lemieux said Riverview staff found 58-year-old Nathan Wilder Bishop, who has Parkinson’s disease and dementia, in the attic around noon. Staff had gone to the attic to address a mechanical issue.

“I’m very happy,” Lemieux said Monday.

Lemieux said there wasn’t security footage to show how Bishop got to the attic, or whether he left the building at any point. Bishop is a resident at the facility.

“He would have had to climb up a ladder and then open up a latch, or there’s two entrances from the roof,” Lemieux said. “We’re just happy that someone found him.”

Lemieux said Bishop appeared uninjured when staff found him.

Bishop was reported missing on Saturday. He’d last been seen at 5 p.m. that day.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Bishop on Saturday. Lemieux said first responders started the search around 7 p.m. that night with the help of SEADOGS, a local team of search dogs. On Sunday, Juneau Mountain Rescue and 77 community volunteers searched the Mendenhall Valley, including the Nugget Mall area, Fritz Cove Road and University of Alaska Southeast campus.

On Monday, SEADOGS and Juneau Mountain Rescue focused on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei Brotherhood Bridge Trail until Bishop was located.