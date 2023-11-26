Police issue silver alert for Juneau man reported missing from Riverview Senior Living

Juneau police have issued a silver alert for a man who was reported missing Saturday from Riverview Senior Living on Clinton Drive.

In a Sunday news release, police said Nathan Wilder Bishop, 58, has Parkinson’s disease and dementia and, if tired, could sit or lie down instead of asking for help.

The release described Bishop as a white male around six feet tall and 200 pounds. He wears glasses and could be wearing a brown t-shirt and grey pants, but no coat.

Bishop was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday. That night, first responders and volunteers searched the area where he went missing without finding him.

Anyone who wants to help with the search should check in at the command center in the senior living center’s parking lot.

Police are also asking people who live within two miles of the senior center to check their property and their surveillance cameras for any sign of Bishop.

If you have information about Bishop, please call the Juneau Police Department at (907) 586-0600.