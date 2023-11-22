Juneau food banks say need for assistance remains high

It’s the season of gratitude and giving, and Juneau-area food banks say they’re relatively well-stocked headed into the holidays. But the need is still great.

Just last weekend, the Caring is Sharing food drive collected more than 19,000 pounds of food for families and individuals in need, according to Southeast Alaska Food Bank Manager Chris Schapp.

“That’ll give us a good shot in the arm as far as keeping the shelves full for a couple of months,” he said.

Still, Schapp said different organizations have different needs in terms of food and ingredients they’re looking for. And the demand remains high.

“Most of the agencies that we partner with tell me the same thing, that their pantry numbers are higher and they’re just trying to keep up and keep everybody fed,” Schapp said.

He said there are many factors at play when it comes to food insecurity in Juneau, like the rising cost of food combined with a lack of affordable housing. Ongoing issues with the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are also contributing.

Since last year, thousands of Alaskans have faced long waits for the state Division of Public Assistance to approve their SNAP benefits. Last month, the Division said it was still working through about 8,500 applications.

Schapp said they distributed more than 581,000 pounds of food last year through their public pantry and their 33 member agencies in Juneau and other nearby communities.

That was a new record, but it may not last.

“We’re actually on pace now to exceed that number,” he said.

The Southeast Alaska Food Bank is looking to expand next year, with a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse. Schapp said the new facility will allow them to buy bulk loads of food at cheaper prices and get more aid to partners serving other communities in the region.