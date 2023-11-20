Juneau residents needed to fill open seats on city boards and committees

Several seats will soon be open on three of Juneau’s city boards and one of its advisory committees. Juneau residents have two weeks left to apply.

There are three seats up for grabs on the planning commission, three on the Bartlett Regional Hospital board, four on the Board of Equalization and one on the Systemic Racism Review Committee.

“We want to encourage people from all walks of life to apply for serving on one of our boards and commissions,” City Clerk Beth McEwen said. “We can only appoint those people who apply. We hope it’s as diverse an application pool as our community is.”

Planning commission

The planning commission is a nine-person group that reviews public and private development plans to make sure they comply with city code and zoning requirements. They meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Projects that go before the planning commission range from individual homes to major waterfront development. Last week, the commission approved the Douglas Indian Association’s request to build a cultural learning center. This summer, they approved Huna Totem Corporation’s Aak’w Landing project and recommended against new restrictions on development in hazard zones.

The commission has two subcommittees: the Title 49 subcommittee, which reviews and revises land use code, and a governance committee, which sets rules for the commission’s meetings.

Commissioners get a stipend of $225 per month.

All three open seats have two-year terms that start in January. The city originally set an application deadline of Nov. 29, but it’s been extended through Dec. 4.

Hospital board

The hospital board oversees the management and operations of the city-owned Bartlett Regional Hospital. The board appointed a new chief financial officer last month and an interim CEO earlier this summer.

City code says ideal board members would have experience in fields like health care, finance, strategic planning or law. Up to two members can be physicians suggested by hospital staff, but otherwise, board members and their immediate family members can’t work at the hospital.

The three open seats have two-year terms that start in January. The application deadline has also been extended through Dec. 4.

Board of Equalization

The Board of Equalization hears property assessment appeals, usually between May and July. It’s a nine-member board, and they sit on panels of three when hearing appeals.

“We haven’t had a full nine members sitting on that board for quite a number of years,” McEwen said. “So the five people who have been sitting on the board for the last few years have been having to serve in those three person panels a little bit more frequently.”

Board of Equalization members get a $100 stipend per appeal hearing.

The board has four seats open. Applicants can apply by Dec. 6. The Assembly will review applications and recommend appointments on Dec. 11.

Systemic Racism Review Committee

The Systemic Racism Review Committee, created in 2020, considers whether city legislation perpetuates systemic racism. If it does, the committee makes recommendations to the Assembly on how to remedy it.

“Generally, the Assembly holds a meeting on a Monday night, and then the very next day, the Systemic Racism Review Committee is reviewing the legislation that was introduced,” McEwen said.

In 2022, they flagged legislation seeking to rezone a residential area as a commercial one.

The committee has one seat open for a term that starts immediately and runs through June 2025. Members do not get a stipend.

The city will accept applications through Dec. 4. The Assembly will interview applicants in mid-December.