Up to 14 inches of snow forecast for Juneau on Monday

A blizzard warning will be in effect for Juneau starting on Monday morning. The storm could bring 9-14 inches of snow. Strong winds — with gusts up to 60 mph — will kick up snow and make travel hazardous.

Meteorologist Andrew Park with the National Weather Service office in Juneau said some snow is already accumulating on roadways, and people should avoid travel on Monday if possible.

“Take it slow, leave plenty of space,” Park said. “But this evening is definitely your window. Tomorrow it could get pretty wild out there.”

Juneau, we are issuing a Blizzard Warning valid 6AM Monday to 6AM Tuesday. Expect 9-14 inches of snow, with winds gusting to 60 mph dropping visibility down to 1/4 mile or less at times. Travel will be difficult. Check https://t.co/QcCRybTrOd frequently for updates. #akwx pic.twitter.com/2mzd8kt2RK — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) November 19, 2023

By Tuesday morning in Juneau, the snow will begin to mix with rain, which could create icy conditions that will persist through the week.

Gustavas, Haines and Skagway could also see snowfall in the double digits on Monday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for those communities, but milder winds will make blizzard hazards less likely.

For the southern panhandle, from Ketchikan to Prince of Wales Island, major snowfall is less likely, but strong winds — between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph — could pose a threat. There’s the potential for power outages, downed trees and damage to boats that are not secured properly.

The National Weather Service will continue to update their forecasts as the storm picks up.