Newscast – Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District ended the last fiscal year with an almost $2 million deficit in its operating fund. That’s according to an audit presented to the school board on Tuesday. Now, lower-than-expected enrollment this fall has grown that deficit to nearly $3 million,
- Few in Juneau know the name Jimmy Manning. But for much of the last century, he was the community’s most famous athlete. In the 1960s, new baseball fields in Savikko Park were named after him. But overtime, those signs disappeared. Now, the Douglas Indian Association is working with the city to bring his name back to the ballpark,
- The first people at the scene of Monday night’s crash of an Air Station Sitka helicopter were the crew of the distressed fishing vessel it was sent to assist