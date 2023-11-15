Newscast – Thursday, November 15, 2023

In this newscast:
Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority has won a $2 million grant to help tribal citizens in Southeast Alaska become homeowners. The funding will help low-income tribal citizens qualify for mortgage loans and build homes,
Juneau’s pinball community has created a space where women can play without as much pressure: women’s only nights. Anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary can play, and the ones who go say it’s often more fun than the usual tournaments,
- The organization Last Frontier Honors Flight offers flights to Washington DC for veterans to bond with other veterans and honor their service. One Kotzebue resident was one of two dozen Alaskans aboard the flight