Newscast – Thursday, November 15, 2023

Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority has won a $2 million grant to help tribal citizens in Southeast Alaska become homeowners. The funding will help low-income tribal citizens qualify for mortgage loans and build homes,

Juneau’s pinball community has created a space where women can play without as much pressure: women’s only nights. Anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary can play, and the ones who go say it’s often more fun than the usual tournaments,