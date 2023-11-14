All crew survive following Air Station Sitka helicopter crash

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed around 10:40 p.m. Monday night on Read Island in Farragut Bay, about 22 miles northwest of Petersburg. There were four crew members aboard, and all survived.

Two personnel were severely injured in the crash. The other two received only minor injuries.

The crew of the downed Jayhawk helicopter were on their way from Air Station Sitka to assist the Lydia Marie, a commercial crabbing vessel, which was taking on water near Farragut Bay.

Following the helicopter crash, U.S. Coast Guard cutters Elderberry and Douglas Denman responded to the flooding vessel. At the time of the initial response, the crew of the Lydia Marie had contained the flooding to a manageable level.

Several agencies, including Petersburg Search and Rescue and EMS, came to assist the downed helicopter. Air Station Sitka sent another helicopter to take all four crewmembers to Petersburg Medical Center. They were later evacuated to Seattle for a higher level of care.

District 17 spokesperson Petty Officer First Class Shannon Kearney says that the Coast Guard doesn’t have any preliminary information on the cause of the crash.

“We are working to launch a full investigation,” she said. “Any information that we get from the investigation, we’ll be forthcoming with.”

Petersburg Search and Rescue volunteers reported strong winds and snowfall in the area. According to the National Weather Service, there was reduced visibility across the area from rain and snow storms, and wind speeds reached up to 45 miles per hour.