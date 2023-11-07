Juneau’s Crystal Saloon to host storytelling event about diaspora and belonging

Alaska-based storytellers will take the stage Wednesday at the Crystal Saloon to share what diaspora and belonging mean to them. The event, called “Displaced,” will feature writers of color from Juneau and Anchorage.

The idea came to Juneau musician Daniel Firmin about 10 years ago, in a poetry workshop. While his friend wrote about displacement of water, he immediately thought of his experience growing up in both Fairbanks and Fort Yukon, having a white father and an Alaska Native mother.

“I’m not quite sure what everyone else is going to do,” he said. “What I want to do is to talk about that feeling of not being accepted between two worlds that really are one.”

Firmin said that he never quite felt like he belonged — that he wasn’t ever white enough or Native enough for either community. After Unceded, an event this spring that featured musicians of color, Firmin pitched organizer Tripp Crouse the idea of doing a storytelling event.

For Crouse, the idea struck home, too. They’re Ojibwe and grew up in Illinois with the non-Native side of their family. Now, they’re in Alaska, with friends who have their own experiences with diaspora.

“A friend of mine calls Juneau the Island of Misfit Toys,” Crouse said.

Crouse says this mix of identity and belonging fosters Juneau’s rich arts scene.

“It’s a place where we all sort of get together and hang out and do fun things and put on really cool events,” they said.

Crouse said there’s no cover because they want anyone to be able to come without a financial barrier. Any donations will go to the artists.

They haven’t reviewed any of the stories or poems the speakers will read, either, and there’s just one rule: It must be original.

“I really want it to speak from who you are,” they said.

Other storytellers will include Ernestine Shaankaláx̱t Hayes and Na Mee. Displaced is Wednesday at the Crystal Saloon at 8 p.m.

Editors note: Tripp Crouse is a former KTOO employee.