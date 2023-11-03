Tlingit and Haida opens Washington state office

Alaska’s largest federally recognized tribe is opening a new office in Lynnwood, Washington.

More than 8,200 tribal citizens live in the Washington area, according to the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson said it’s the tribe’s latest step in establishing a presence in all of its communities.

“I’ve always said we’re going to meet our citizens where they’re at, so it’s kind of that promise kept,” he said.

The office’s 20 staff will provide tribal court services, enrollment, case management in child welfare cases and other services. The new office also has a large classroom where Tlingit and Haida’s education staff can host language, arts and cultural programs.

Lynnwood is just north of Seattle, and the regional transit system plans to open a light rail station there next year. Peterson said having a centralized space will help build community among tribal citizens who live in Washington.

“In an area like Seattle, you could go about your daily life and never look across and see somebody who looks like you, who has your background,” he said. “You’re going to be able to go in and feel like you’re home.”

Tlingit and Haida recognizes 21 communities in and outside of Alaska as community council chapters. Delegates from those chapters make up the governing body during annual Tribal Assembly meetings.

Last month, the tribe announced new relief programs for its citizens in Anchorage and Washington using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The tribe has been pursuing other revenue sources, too. They bought the Alaska Seafood Company in June and the Driftwood Lodge in March.

“We’re working for our own economic sovereignty,” Peterson said. “We’ve started enterprises so that we can build our own unrestricted revenue and serve our people how we want – not dictated by anybody else – which I think is true sovereignty.”

Tlingit and Haida staff based in Washington had already worked for the tribe remotely. Peterson said the pandemic showed remote work was possible, both in and outside of Juneau.

“It’s really opened up the hiring pool for us,” he said. “For the first time ever, we’re hiring tribal citizens and creating opportunities for people who live outside of the service area.”

In February 2022, Anchorage became the site of the tribe’s first office outside of Southeast Alaska. A second Anchorage office opened earlier this year. Peterson said he’s seen the difference having a presence there can make.

“Just driving in downtown Anchorage, and you see a Tlingit and Haida sign, your head kind of spins around. We’ve had people walk in right off the street and they’re saying, ‘Hey, I’m Tlingit. Hey, I’m Haida. What’s this?’” he said. “I’ve had people literally tear up, they’re so excited about having those connections and opportunities.”

Peterson said the Washington office is a success worth celebrating.

“I just think this is a really important time in our history for Tlingit and Haida,” he said. “We’re kind of changing what people think of as the rules or how we do things.”

Staff moved into the new Lynnwood office this week, and the tribe is planning a grand opening on Nov. 8.