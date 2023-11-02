Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

In this newscast:
- A retired vessel owned by the fuel distribution company Vitus Energy had become partially submerged, emitting a large sheen into the Kuskokwim River,
- This year, the Alaska Federation of Natives included a lengthy knowledge sharing session – think of it as a community conversation. Many speakers called on younger generations to get involved in these difficult conversations and young people who were there, listened,
- When the state of Alaska transferred dozens of public guardianship cases to a nonprofit last year, the results included extended hospital stays, thousands of dollars in debt and lapses in public benefits for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents