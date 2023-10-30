Newscast – Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

In this newscast:
- Southeast communities felt the shudder of two earthquakes last Friday evening. The pair of magnitude 5-plus quakes happened about 45 minutes apart near Glacier Bay National Park. And more than 3 dozen smaller aftershocks followed through the weekend,
- Although the Wrangell Institute buildings were leveled more than a decade ago, the school’s memory looms large,
- A legal back and forth between the Kodiak Island Borough and the Kodiak Area Native Association over property taxes is headed to the Alaska Supreme Court. A superior court judge ruled in favor of the association last month