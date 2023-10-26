KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

In this newscast:

  • “Kuhaantí” means “orphan” in Lingít, and itʼs now the title of a childrenʼs book written entirely in the language. It includes no English translations and it’s the first of its kind in decades,
  • Caribou in the Western Arctic are struggling. And a man-made obstacle in their migration path might be adding to their troubles,
  • Young Alaska Native people from around the state learned how to filet and prepare salmon in a series of workshops at the Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage this month

