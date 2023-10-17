Newscast – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Mill Campground closed Monday. It’s a space where unhoused people can camp in the warmer months for free. Once it closes for the season, the city typically opens a cold weather emergency shelter,
- A year after Typhoon Merbok’s flood waters have receded, people living in some of the hardest hit communities still haven’t been able to fully return to the subsistence lifestyle they rely on,
- The Anchorage Assembly on Thursday approved the opening of a new, temporary homeless shelter for the winter